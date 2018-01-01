Shake your phone, Start your Jam

Designed as a music motion app, Jam is an innovative music maker. Easily create groove beats just with the movement of your device.

Jam with your friends

PLAY, HAVE FUN AND TAKE INSPIRATION WITH JAM TO CREATE YOUR OWN ORIGINAL BEATS

Sponsored by Clockbeats, Jam is an innovative music maker designed as a music motion app, with which you will transform your device in a real instrument just shaking it. Alone or with your friends, jam the away.

What makes JAM great?

It’s the perfect way to find a theater for your ideas, making original Electronic, hip-hop or simply drum and bass beats with countless possibilities in endless combinations. Its Library allows you to express your favorite music tastes, increasing the sense of friendship, community and fun.

    *Works on iOS 10.0.5+

