Designed as a music motion app, Jam is an innovative music maker. Easily create groove beats just with the movement of your device.
PLAY, HAVE FUN AND TAKE INSPIRATION WITH JAM TO CREATE YOUR OWN ORIGINAL BEATS
It’s the perfect way to find a theater for your ideas, making original Electronic, hip-hop or simply drum and bass beats with countless possibilities in endless combinations. Its Library allows you to express your favorite music tastes, increasing the sense of friendship, community and fun.